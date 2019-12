The University of Iowa Athletics Department is memorializing Hayden Fry on the video boards at Kinnick Stadium in the wake of his death.

HawkVision, the department who operates the giant video boards at Kinnick Stadium, has placed a photo of Hayden Fry on the north and south end zone video boards to pay homage to the late Hawkeye coach who passed away Tuesday.

KCRG-TV9 is told the plan is to leave the photo up on the boards until about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.