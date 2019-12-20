Coach Fry loved by Iowans and Texans alike

We all know how much Hayden Fry meant to the state of Iowa, but he was also a huge figure in his home state of Texas.

** FILE ** Iowa football coach Hayden Fry is carried off the field after his team defeated Minnesota giving him his 200th career victory in this file photo, Nov. 20, 1993, in Iowa City, Iowa. Fry, who retired after the 1998 season, was selected March 24, 2003, to the College Football Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

It all started at Odessa High School where Hayden was the star quarterback and led the Broncos to the state championship back in 1946.

After Coach Fry passed away Tuesday at age 90 Odessa High School football coach Danny Servance talked about what coach fry still means to his high school 73 years later.

"To talk about things that we want to achieve and things we want to do as a football team, you always have to reflect back to the state championship in 1946," said Servance. "With the success that he had At the high school level then going on and doing great things at SMU. Doing some things to break the color barrier with Jerry Levias. Then going on the north Texas and Iowa. Along with the coaching ranks, he has done great things wherever he was."

This week, TV9 is highlighting the career of legendary Coach Fry on KCRG 9.2. Saturday morning, we'll air Hayden's final win in October 1998 against Northwestern.

On Friday night, we'll share Coach Fry's impact on Hawkeye athletics and on the entire state of Iowa. KCRG-TV9's special, "Remembering Hayden Fry," airs Friday night right after the news at 10.