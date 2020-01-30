Cloudy yet again, patchy drizzle later today

Plan on cloudy sky to hold on yet again. A few pockets of drizzle may occur this afternoon, though impacts are expected to stay very low, if any at all. Look for highs to generally stay in the mid-20s again.

Tonight into tomorrow, another weak system moves over our area which may lead to a light wintry mix transitioning to light scattered snow. Accumulations will be minor and stay under an inch.

This weekend, we have a pattern change that finally kicks in. We'll still have to be patient with Saturday as clouds continue to look pretty widespread. However, Sunday should offer up a nice break with highs around 40 and some sunshine. Next week, a cold front arrives with a chance of snow Monday night into Tuesday.