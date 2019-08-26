Cloudy with a few showers possible today

Scattered showers may linger for parts of the area during the morning drive, especially the farther east you go. Otherwise, cloudy sky will be common to start off your day. These clouds will hold high temperatures down to the mid-70s for much of the area. Severe weather is not expected today, though a few storms could easily occur within the scattered showers.

Tonight, any lingering moisture will quickly move east and there may be a narrow window of time for fog formation in the late evening hours. However, once the northwest wind starts up, everything should get scoured to the east quickly.

Plan on quiet weather from Tuesday through Thursday, though each day will feature breezy conditions most likely.

By the end of the week, another cold front moves in from the northwest and will attempt to generate some rain late Friday night into Saturday. At this time, amounts look light and scattered. It'll no doubt feel like late-September for the Hawks home opener on Saturday!