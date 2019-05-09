Cloudy, windy and chilly today

Our system is moving east and away from us today. Plan on windy and chilly conditions all across Iowa as clouds hold on. Official highs for the day have already been hit back at midnight, so these numbers reflect anticipated afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s north to lower 50s south. When you factor in the wind, it'll feel more like the upper 30s to mid-40s this afternoon!

Plan on the sun to return on Friday with highs around 60.

This weekend, a weak cold front is still forecast to move across the area, though rain chances look very limited along it. Given the timing, the main window to watch for it is Saturday night, though it's feasible Mother's Day may also contain an isolated shower potential.

We want to stress that the weekend will have many dry hours and decent temperatures in the 60s.