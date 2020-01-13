Cloudy today, wintry mix possible tonight

There are a few slick spots left behind on area roads thanks to last night's light snow. That snow is gone and off to the east now, but thick clouds remain and will hang around all day. Highs will be in the lower 30s in most areas due to the clouds.

Tonight, another fast-moving system arrives which should bring mainly light precipitation amounts. Due to the true overnight nature of it, impacts overall should be low.

Our next system in the hit parade arrives Wednesday morning. Due to the timing, the light freezing rain and snow potential within that system could be impactful to the morning commute.

Finally, a larger system continues to look like it'll arrive by Friday and Friday night with a messy mixture of freezing rain, sleet and snow all possible.