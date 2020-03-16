Cloudy today, sun returns tomorrow

Today will be one dominated by clouds and a very light wind. As a result, the temperatures will not move much and an afternoon high in the lower 40s is likely. As for precipitation, that should largely stay away, though a brief sprinkle cannot be discounted.

Tomorrow, the sunshine returns with highs well up into the 40s.

Look for rain to increase in coverage late tomorrow night into Wednesday with a general quarter to half-inch anticipated. Plan on wet weather again on Thursday with a few thunderstorms also possible.

By Friday, sharply colder air arrives and knocks the highs back into the 30s along with very windy conditions.

Continue getting updates through KCRG-TV9, here at kcrg.com, and on the First Alert Weather app. If you have an Apple device, download the app here. If you have an Android device, download the app here.