Cloudy today, sun returns tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today will be one dominated by clouds and a very light wind. As a result, the temperatures will not move much and an afternoon high in the lower 40s is likely. As for precipitation, that should largely stay away, though a brief sprinkle cannot be discounted.

Tomorrow, the sunshine returns with highs well up into the 40s.

Look for rain to increase in coverage late tomorrow night into Wednesday with a general quarter to half-inch anticipated. Plan on wet weather again on Thursday with a few thunderstorms also possible.

By Friday, sharply colder air arrives and knocks the highs back into the 30s along with very windy conditions.

