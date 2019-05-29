Cloudy today, a few showers possible

Today will not be a washout by any means, but we still do have a small chance of a shower or two throughout the day. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with some misty conditions around. Highs today will struggle to get into the low 70s. Tonight we drop down into the low 50s, with patchy fog possible across Eastern Iowa.

Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible throughout the afternoon on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s. We dry out for Friday with temperatures ramping up into the low 80s. A few more rain chances on Saturday, otherwise dry on Sunday and Monday.