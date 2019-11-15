Patchy fog overnight, dry start to the weekend

Expect a nice evening across Eastern Iowa.

Foggy road conditions. Image is tinted blue-ish by foggy conditions.

Clouds build in late this evening, making way for mostly cloudy skies overnight. Lows drop into the mid-20s. Patchy fog is possible this evening through Saturday morning.

Not a bad day to start the weekend, expect more clouds than sun during the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s, a great day to get any of holiday decorations up.

A rain/snow mix will move after midnight Saturday night and continue through Sunday morning. Temperatures will really impact what type of precipitation your area will get. Lows Saturday night in the upper 20s, then low to mid-30s through Sunday morning. After the rain/snow mix moves out, clouds stick around. Highs in the upper 30s.

Dry start to next week with highs in the 40s.