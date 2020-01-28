Cloudy sky hangs on, brings chance of light snow Wednesday

A cloudy sky remains this afternoon. While there could be a hit-or-miss pocket of freezing drizzle or flurries, these would be very isolated and light if they even happen at all. Temperatures will rise to the middle to upper 20s.

Patchy freezing drizzle or fog will be possible late tonight into early Wednesday, which should turn over to areas of light snow. That should move out by early afternoon and could bring minor accumulation under an inch. We'll keep that chance of a light wintry mix tomorrow night into Thursday, followed by a chance of light snow again on Friday.

If you're anxious for sunshine, it looks like we'll finally get that on Sunday as highs rise to around 40.