Cloudy sky continues, brings a chance of light snow Friday

Yet again, our afternoon sky will be a cloudy one. Highs reach the upper 20s. A patchy light wintry mix develops tonight, followed by a chance of light snow tomorrow. Any accumulation would be minor, if any at all. Highs return to the lower 30s.

Pinpoint Futurecast Friday morning.

We'll stay there on Saturday under a mostly cloudy sky, but should make a run for 40 on Sunday. That will also come with some long-overdue sunshine. There's a slight chance of a shower on Monday, but that won't affect caucuses.

Some snow is likely Tuesday, although that's still too far out to know much about the details. Temperatures turn colder again with highs in the 20s from Tuesday onward.