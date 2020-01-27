Cloudy sky brings occasional chances of light wintry mix this week

Temperatures will hardly move today, staying in the lower 30s under a cloudy sky. A little patchy mist is possible. Patchy fog or freezing drizzle will be possible tonight as lows fall back to the lower 20s. Tomorrow's another cloudy day with highs close to 30.

A few weak disturbances will pass through Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Each one may bring areas of a light wintry mix. While amounts on any day should be low, if you get anything at all, it takes very little to have an effect on roads and sidewalks. Highs climb further into the 30s this weekend, and we ought to actually get some sunshine on Sunday.