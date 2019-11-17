Cloudy skies with some light precipitation, possibly mixed

A gray day is in store for Sunday, with a chance for some light showers into mid-afternoon. That precipitation could be mixed in the northeast zone, which could cause a few slick spots, but amounts should be light. Highs reach the mid to upper 30s and low 40s. The early part of the week is highlighted by mild temperatures, with highs reaching the upper 40s by Tuesday, with some low 50s looking likely by Wednesday. This is ahead of a storm system that moves through late Wednesday into Thursday, which brings with it a chance for rain and perhaps a few snowflakes mixed in as the system exits. Temperatures behind it suffer a setback, with highs in the 30s and low 40s toward the weekend.