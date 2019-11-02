Cloudy skies continue through the weekend

Breezy conditions continue through the evening, between 10-20mph. Overnight, winds die down from the south at 5-10mph. Mostly cloudy skies continue with lows in the upper 20s.

Clouds stick around Sunday, highs will be slightly warmer in the upper 40s.

A rain/snow mix is possible late Sunday night and through Monday. Highs in the mid-40s to start the week, then we cool down again. Lows 40s Tuesday and Wednesday.

A few rain showers possible on Wednesday. Highs only in the low 30s by the end of the workweek.