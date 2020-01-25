Cloudy skies continue, patchy fog possible through Sunday

Clouds will continue to stick around Eastern Iowa through the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures overnight won't drop too much, into the mid-20s. There may be some patchy fog in areas that see more clearing of clouds than others.

Patchy fog and drizzle will also be possible through the day on Sunday, otherwise, gray skies continue. Highs near 30 degrees.

Cloudy skies continue into Monday with highs in the low 30s.

There will be a few chances of seeing a rain/snow mix Tuesday through Friday, with the biggest chance at this point on Thursday. Precipitation amounts look to be light. Temperatures continue to stay in the 30s.