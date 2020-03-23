Cloudy and drizzly today

Plan on cloudy sky through the day with occasional drizzle and patches of fog. Temperatures are going to struggle under the thick clouds and highs in the low-mid 40s will be common.

This week looks to be very gray, and there will be numerous rain chances as well. There's a chance each day as about four or even perhaps five systems impact the area through Saturday. None of these will be heavy and very light rain amounts are suggested on most days. It's enough to keep an eye on radar if you are planning to get some quick exercise in, but that's about it.

Temperatures will generally be in the 40s this week for highs, though there's an opportunity for some 50s if we can get some breaks in the clouds Wednesday.

If anything, the weather this week encourages staying in with a good book or movie. Stay healthy!

