Cloudy Wednesday, some showers again early Thursday

Showers and drizzle are done for the day, but the clouds are not. Highs remain cool in the 50s, but at least the wind is light. We have a chance of showers tonight, with scattered showers still hanging around tomorrow morning. These will be more likely the farther southeast you go, and fortunately will be fairly light with amounts under a quarter-inch. Most of tomorrow is pretty cloudy, but we ought to get some breaks in the overcast late in the day. Highs make it to the upper 50s to around 60.

Friday is another day with more clouds than sunshine, and sprinkles are possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs again hit the upper 50s. The weekend will be warmer with highs well into the 60s. Saturday looks nice with some sunshine, although a chance of showers and storms is here Sunday. Periods of rain once again appear likely much of next week.