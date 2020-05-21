Clouds, yet again

It's like Groundhog Day as we live the same day over and over and over again. The clouds are thick, there's some patchy drizzle out the door and highs will once again stay in the 60s. End of story.

Looking ahead, a warm front approaches tomorrow and about the only thing that'll do with any substance is perhaps scatter the clouds somewhat and allow for a few thunderstorms tomorrow night. That'll finally kick the stalled low pressure system east and open the door for a more typical May pattern.

Seasonal normals are in the 70s and we should firmly be there by Saturday with highs approaching 80 by Sunday.

You'll notice there are still many storm chances from Saturday through next Thursday. Patterns like these tend to only offer up scattered storms with many dry hours in there as well. We'll deal with timing and coverage of each storm chance as we get closer to them.

