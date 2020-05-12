Clouds thicken with rain later on Wednesday

One cooler day before we get back to seasonal normal. Clouds thicken and showers/storms develop on Wednesday as highs stay in the 60s. Ample moisture will be available as a frontal boundary remains to our south. The result will be the potential for heavy rain Wednesday night. Showers and storms linger through Thursday morning. More showers and storms are possible to start the weekend with the warm with highs in the 80s holding off until next week. Have a good night and stay healthy!