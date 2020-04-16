Clouds thicken through the day, snow arrives late

Plan on another chilly day with increasing clouds. Our system is still on track to move across eastern Iowa later this afternoon into tonight. Little or no accumulation is expected in Dubuque and Waterloo or anywhere north of that line. A trace to 2" may occur around Cedar Rapids. Higher amounts of 2-5" may occur along and south of Interstate 80, including the Iowa City area and particularly toward Washington and Sigourney.

This should largely be wrapped up by early tomorrow morning. Plan on clearing sky Friday as highs go well into the 40s.

This snowfall doesn't change the warmup for the weekend as upper 50s to lower 60s are still expected and will be a welcome break after all the cold air.

