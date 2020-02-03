Clouds slowly build today

Plan on a dry and quiet start to the week with clouds slowly increasing today. Highs will generally be in the 35-40 range depending on how fast the clouds arrive in your individual location.

Most of the precipitation this week continues to trend a little farther south. What that means for us is a seasonable week temperature-wise with isolated snow later tomorrow over southern Iowa and again later Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Accumulations should be no big deal and for many of us, this will not accumulate to anything.

Toward the end of the week, another weak system may affect the area, though it looks fairly moisture starved at this point with minimal accumulation potential there, too. Have a great week!