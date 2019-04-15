Clouds pass by today, isolated showers tonight

Today won't be as cool as yesterday as highs make it into the 50s. We do have some clouds around for a good share of the morning, exiting by early afternoon. The wind will also pick up some this afternoon, occasionally gusting over 20 mph. An isolated shower is possible tonight through Tuesday morning, mainly in northern Iowa. Whatever does fall will be light. We'll start Tuesday in the 40s, then go well into the 60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Showers and a few thunderstorms begin to develop tomorrow night, with a higher chance on Wednesday. Some of those may be strong to severe, mainly in southern Iowa, Wednesday evening and early Wednesday night. Gusty winds and hail are the main threats at this time. Areas of rain and rumbles continue into Thursday. Temperatures cool to end the week.

Easter weekend looks mainly dry at this time, although there is an off-chance of a shower on Sunday.