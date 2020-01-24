Clouds lock in for a while

This will be a gray pattern for quite some time as a strong atmospheric inversion occurs across eastern Iowa. An “inversion” occurs when a warmer layer of air sits on top of a colder layer down near the ground. This can trap moisture, low clouds and occasionally some pollutants as well.

The slushy, wet snow we’ve had the past few days will keep putting moisture in the air, where it’ll stay trapped because of the inversion. That’ll result in plenty of clouds and occasional fog or drizzle. Temperatures will struggle to move much past the lower 30s for the most part.