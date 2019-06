Cloudy skies continue the rest of the evening, a few breaks in the clouds are possible. Lows tonight drop into the upper 50s.

Cloudy sky over seascape, Magdalen Islands, Canada

A dry start to the week, but clouds linger through Tuesday. Highs stay in the upper 70s.

Rain and storm activity return for Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s.

Looking ahead to next week, an unsettled pattern continues across Eastern Iowa. Scattered storms possible Friday through Monday.