Clouds, isolated showers ahead for Monday

An area of low pressure is stuck swirling near us today, keeping a mostly cloudy sky around. We may also have isolated showers, although they should be fairly light and brief if any pass through your neighborhood. Highs stay cool, struggling to hit about 60. A north wind may occasionally gust over 20 mph.

The mostly cloudy sky stays tomorrow although we should see highs get further into the 60s. As that slow-moving low finally gets farther east, the sky clears up some and lets highs warm. We'll be in the 70s later on this week. If you're wondering what happened to the highs in the 80s, it still looks like we should get there, although they're delayed until this weekend. That's also when the next chance of a handful of showers and storms comes through.