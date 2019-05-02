Clouds increase on Friday

A partly cloudy sky is ahead tonight and should continue into the start of our Friday. There is a possibility of some patchy fog if the sky clears out enough overnight, something to watch. Mostly cloudy sky takes over again on Friday with a weak system moving through the state. A few sprinkles are not out of the question later in the day. Saturday looks fantastic with highs in the 60s and a partly cloudy sky. Showers and storms return for the early part of next week. Have a great night!