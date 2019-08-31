Clouds increase along with some scattered showers

A cool day is ahead, with clouds on the increase and scattered showers possible as well. Amounts will be light for areas that do see rain. Expect highs right around 70. A warming trend follows after that, with highs reaching the mid 80s on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. At this point, not a lot of precipitation is expected with that frontal passage, sending temperatures back into the 70s. Another system approaches for the weekend, which could send temperatures even cooler by next Sunday.