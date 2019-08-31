A cool day is ahead, with clouds on the increase and scattered showers possible as well. Amounts will be light for areas that do see rain. Expect highs right around 70. A warming trend follows after that, with highs reaching the mid 80s on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. At this point, not a lot of precipitation is expected with that frontal passage, sending temperatures back into the 70s. Another system approaches for the weekend, which could send temperatures even cooler by next Sunday.
Clouds increase along with some scattered showers
By Corey Thompson |
Posted: Sat 6:37 AM, Aug 31, 2019