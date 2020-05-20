Clouds hold tough

We are stuck. Simply put our weather pattern is unchanging as there is nothing to push storms to the east. The result, clouds stick with us and in turn cooler conditions. Highs will try to climb near 70 tomorrow with low to middle 70s on Friday. The factor that we need to watch, sunshine. Any sunshine at all will help push the temperatures up. Shower and storm chances still remain in the forecast starting Saturday staying scattered throughout out Memorial Day weekend. Have a great night!