Clouds hold on the rest of the evening

Cloudy skies look to stick around most of the evening, with a few peeks of sunshine. There is a small chance for a shower or two north of I-80 later tonight but should be fairly light. Lows drop into the mid-60s.

Partly cloudy skies for the most part on your Monday, but a few scattered showers and storms will start to pop up during the evening hours. Scattered storms will push through overnight and some could linger into Tuesday morning. Highs Monday and Tuesday in the low to mid-80s.

Temperatures drop after that into the low to mid-70s the rest of the week. Dry Wednesday through Friday.

Scattered rain and storms are possible next Saturday.