Clouds have moved in, next it's the rain

Showers develop tonight ahead of a cold front that brings a cool change our way. Scattered showers and storms stay with us Thursday with 0.50” of rain on average across the state. The cold air begins to arrive by Friday morning as strong northwest winds take over. Wind gusts of 35-40 mph are possible pushing wind chills down into the 20s by Saturday morning. A slight chance for a flurry remains in the forecast Friday. Have a great night.