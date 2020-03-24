Clouds hang on today, a little warmer tomorrow

Partly to mostly cloudy sky will be common across eastern Iowa today. Plan on late-day highs into the upper 40s.

We still expect a nice push of somewhat milder air to arrive tomorrow with highs going well into the 50s ahead of a cold front. That cold front may bring us a few showers late in the afternoon, but more likely into the early evening.

Looking ahead, daily rain chances exist from Thursday through Saturday with steady highs mainly in the upper 40s.

A nice break in the pattern is still expected Sunday through Tuesday.

