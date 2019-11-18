Clouds hang on tight today

Plan on another cloudy November day, which is typical for this time of year. Due to the thick, low clouds, highs will only be around 40 this afternoon. The wind will be a non-issue, though.

Tonight, a weak system drops in from the north dropping up to a tenth of an inch of rain in some locations.

Tomorrow, clouds will again be a battle and another day in the lower 40s is likely.

Wednesday continues to look tricky temperature-wise as a system with an ample amount of moisture comes our way by evening. Clouds should again be a factor, though all indications are that we should at least see mid-40s or warmer by late in the day. That airmass will hold as the system moves across Wednesday night, likely dropping over a half inch of rain in the process.

After a mild Thursday morning, look for temperatures to fall back below normal Thursday afternoon into Friday as clouds once again will hit and hold. Have a great week!