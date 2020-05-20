Clouds hang on tight another day

Persistence and patience. Much like a DIY job, our weather continues down this road. Plan on highs into the 60s in many locations. While there's a chance of a few breaks in the clouds, we'll hold onto mostly cloudy sky for now as those breaks could be very brief. In any event, the gradual stairstep of slow warming continues.

Tomorrow into Friday, plan on more of the same with slowly climbing highs each day.

By the weekend, highs will approach 80 as the entire weather pattern finally shifts around. That'll open the door for a few storms to develop, too, but something that's really important to continue to convey is that the chances are low each day. You'll probably only have to watch a little bit of rain on radar per day and that'll be it.

Temperatures next week thankfully appear to be around normal which is generally in the 70s.

