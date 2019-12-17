Clouds hang on Tuesday afternoon, but sunnier skies are ahead

This is the time of year when it can be hard to get rid of clouds, and today is going to be one of those days. We should get some breaks later on, but most of the clearing will happen overnight. Highs reach the upper 20s to lower 30s this afternoon, with most of us falling to the single digits tonight.

Wednesday's sky is mostly sunny, but temperatures will be a tad chilly in the middle 20s. After that, though, relatively mild weather takes over for about a week. We should see highs mostly in the 40s from Thursday through Christmas Day, and the weather looks dry throughout that entire time.