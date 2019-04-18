Clouds, gusty wind keep Thursday cooler

Clouds and a strong northwest wind will keep temperatures much cooler today. Highs will struggle to get past 50. A few sprinkles are also possible. Some clearing begins tonight as lows fall to the upper 30s. Friday is going to be a much nicer day, even though the north wind is still going to be pretty stiff. We'll have a mostly sunny sky and highs near 60. Saturday looks great with full sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. For Easter Sunday, plan on highs in the 70s with a few more clouds. There's an off-chance of a shower or storm late. A better chance of showers comes in next Monday and Tuesday with highs returning to the 60s.