Clouds gradually increase ahead of rain chances

A nice day is ahead for most of us after a cool start. A mix of sun and clouds leads to temperatures into the low to mid 70s with lighter winds than we experienced on Friday. Showers move back into the picture this evening, becoming more likely overnight and into early Sunday. The best chance will be in the south half of the area. Sunday will be cool with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Then, summer comes roaring back with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s by Tuesday through Thursday, with humid conditions and chances for showers and storms. Another cool down toward the end of the week into next weekend.

