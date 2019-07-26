Clouds gradually going away for another nice, breezy summer day

Morning showers and clouds will gradually give way to more sunshine throughout the day, allowing temperatures to recover to the mid to upper 80s. Similar conditions for Saturday, with a chance of a few morning showers or storms, especially north. A somewhat better chance of showers and storms exists tomorrow evening north of Highway 20. Sunday has another chance for isolated activity late in the day, with a better chance overnight into Monday morning as a cold front sweeps through. Temperatures turn cooler behind it, with a gradual warming trend.