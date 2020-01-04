Clouds give way to a few breaks later today

Snow has ended across eastern Iowa, just leaving some slick roads early on today. Those should improve, though clouds stick around through much of the day before slowly breaking up later on. Highs reach the low 30s. Sunday will be a windy one, first from the south, then from the northwest as a cold front passes with little fanfare. Gusts could reach or exceed 40 mph at times. Temperatures surge into the low 40s before falling later on. Highs remain fairly mild for early January, with mid to upper 30s with some low 40s sneaking in on Thursday. A slight chance for snow, especially north, exists on Tuesday, better chances for rain and snow exist Thursday and Saturday.