Clouds fade away keeping temperatures cool

Clouds will slowly diminish overnight. Winds will stay high from the northwest anywhere between 15-20mph, winds could gust upwards of 30mph. As far as temperatures, you will need to keep your jacket handy the rest of tonight and into the start of the new work week. Temperatures this evening will be in the mid to upper 50s. Lows tonight drop to a chilly 41 degrees. Good news is that your Monday will be dry with highs in the low 60s.