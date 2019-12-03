Clouds exit early, 40s on the way this afternoon

Quiet weather continues across the Midwest this morning as a weak warm front makes progress to the east. This front has clouds associated with it and we'll deal with those through mid-morning, then turn sunny and milder quickly. Plan on highs to go well into the 40s this afternoon. This type of weather will continue through Thursday.

By Friday morning, we'll feel the effects of a dry cold front leading to a colder day.

This weekend, the temperatures go back up into the 40s once again. As for precipitation, we expect none through the weekend.

Next week, a couple more cold fronts may generate a little snow, but this is far out and only worth low chances at this time.