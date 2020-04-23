Clouds eventually break, but showers are back soon

Widespread low clouds will eventually break, gradually turning our sky partly cloudy this afternoon. That may not happen until pretty late toward the Mississippi River, though. Highs there may stay in the 50s, while they rise into the 60s elsewhere.

Clouds return tonight and occasional showers are likely Friday and Friday night, wrapping up by early Saturday. Rainfall amounts should generally be over a tenth of an inch but under a half-inch. We'll be a little cooler to finish the week with highs mostly in the 50s. Saturday may also be windy at times.

60s are back much of next week and there may be a few showers and storms Monday and Tuesday.