Clouds eventually break but return soon with scattered showers

Pesky clouds will be slow to leave this afternoon, but they should gradually do so. Highs won't be hit until the end of the day, perhaps as late as 5 or 6 p.m. Clouds move right back in later tonight as lows fall to around 40.

A cold front tomorrow will have a few effects on us. First, it'll produce scattered showers. Second, it'll pull in mild air ahead of it with temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s, but they'll fall as it passes in the early afternoon. Third, winds will pick up, going from the south to northwest at 15 to 25 mph and gusting to 40 in the afternoon. Friday looks cooler and still windy with highs in the middle 40s.

Light snow remains possible Saturday, mainly over southern Iowa. Minor accumulation may also happen, but if anything sticks, it would be gone Sunday as highs rise back into the 40s with some sunshine.