Clouds decrease overnight, dry for the work week

A few scattered showers or snow showers are possible through the evening, otherwise, expect cloudy skies.

Clouds decrease overnight, low fall into the low 20s. Winds continue from the northwest between 10-20 mph.

A bit of a chilly start to the workweek, with highs in the mid 30, but we will have plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures rise into the low to mid-40s through Thursday and we will stay dry through the entire workweek.

By the end of next weekend, we could see a storm system bring the chance of a rain/snow mix.