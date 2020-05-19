Clouds, cool weather remain for now

Pesky clouds are still hanging on today, although you might see some brief peeks of sunshine try to poke through. Highs are cool yet again with highs in the lower to middle 60s, and a northwest breeze may make that feel a touch cooler.

We ought to see more breaks in the clouds tomorrow and Thursday, getting highs to around 70. Temperatures continue to warm into the weekend as highs climb to around 80. There'll be more humidity in the air then, too. We should be dry through Friday, then shower and storm chances are back this weekend through early next week. However, there will also be many dry hours and we should have a better idea of when those will be as that time gets closer.