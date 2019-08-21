Clouds continue today, relief from humidity comes tomorrow

Cloudy skies continue to persist across eastern Iowa through the rest of the morning and most of the afternoon.

There is a complex of rain and storms that are pushing through the southwestern portions of Iowa at this time and if they hold together could impact areas south of I-80. There is also a chance of a few light showers north of I-80, but most should stay dry. Highs will be reaching the upper 70s, but we continue to see lots of humidity.

We get a break from the humid conditions starting tomorrow. You combine that with a northerly wind and high pressure building in, we should have some really nice days for the rest of the week.

We are dry all the way through Saturday with below average temperatures in the upper 70s. Sunday will stay mostly dry, but in the evening we could see rain activity pushing in.

Rain comes back to Eastern Iowa Monday. Have a great day!