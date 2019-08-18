Clouds continue to decrease tonight

Clouds continue to decrease this evening. There is a chance of an isolated shower or two to the south, otherwise, we stay dry. Low tonight in low 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Plenty of sunshine to start the week with highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday looks to be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s. Partly cloudy skies for the most part, but a few showers and storms possible as a system pushes through.

After that we are dry the rest of the week with below average temperatures in the upper 70s.