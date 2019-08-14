Clouds build with cooler temperatures today

Look for a quick increase in cloud coverage this morning as cool air drops in from the north. This will limit our highs mainly to the lower 70s over northern Iowa with mid-upper 70s elsewhere. An isolated shower could feasibly pop out of the thickest clouds, though the chance of doing much more than get the sidewalk wet is extremely low. For the vast majority, this will be a partly to mostly cloudy dry day and will feel more like late September!

Looking ahead, our pattern change to increased humidity and occasional storm chances arrives Friday morning with the chance for some rain. This pattern is starting to show its hand in that much of the unsettled weather could very well occur in the overnight and early morning hours this weekend. We'll be watching!

Next week looks warm and mostly dry with 80s each day.

