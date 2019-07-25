Clouds build, though rain chances stay low

Watch for clouds to be on the increase as the day goes on. These will likely have little to no impact on overall high temperatures and a day of mid-80s is expected over the vast majority of eastern Iowa.

The showers out west are small, isolated and struggling to hold as they move east into our dry air. In the event they do hold, or possibly re-generate, a slight chance of showers may occur this evening over northern Iowa.

The big message however remains the same with warming conditions and mainly dry weather through Sunday afternoon.

By Sunday evening, look for a few more showers and possibly a thunderstorm into early Monday. Overall, though, this is a dry pattern and one that offers little opportunity for widespread, beneficial rain. High pressure will be around most of next week as well.