Clouds break up with chilly highs in the 30s

Clouds are in the process of breaking up and this should be the clearest day of the week so far. Add in the fact that it's Friday and this should be a good day. Plan on highs into the mid-upper 30s across the area.

We're still planning on a really nice weekend by late November standards with highs into the 40s both days.

Sunday will most likely be the warmer of the two days and could be a good day to get outdoor stuff done.

Quiet and somewhat milder weather should keep rolling into Monday, then our attention turns to a system that is still worth watching for Tuesday.

At this time, a mixture of rain and snow will be possible over parts of the Midwest. Whether the impact on us is direct or not remains to be seen and certainly if you are planning to travel during that time period, you are encouraged to keep up on the latest forecast. Have a great weekend!