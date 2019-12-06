Clouds break up early, highs stay in the 30s

Our wind will be a bit on the gusty side to start our day. This should back down nicely as the day goes on. Look for morning clouds to break up as well with gradual clearing likely. Highs will reach the mid-30s in most areas with upper 30s possible over our south zone. While this is colder than yesterday, this is right around average for December 6th.

This weekend, plan on dry conditions with highs into the 40s both days.

Next week, a strong cold front arrives from the northwest leading first to a snow chance on Monday. Next, Arctic air will blow in for a few days leading to wind chills below zero already by Monday night and even moreso on Tuesday.

Any clouds in the pattern next week may generate some flurries, though our next low pressure system looks to center itself somewhere around Thursday.